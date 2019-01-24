Karnataka School Education Department has issued the hall ticket or admit card for the 2018 Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET). All the candidates who have registered to appear for the KARTET 2018 examination can check the website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in, to download the hall ticket.

The KARTET 2018 examination will be conducted on February 3rd, 2019 in two sessions. The first session is scheduled to begin at 9.30 am and the second session is scheduled to begin at 2.00 pm. The hall ticket will have details of the exam centre, address, and instructions that the candidates need to follow.

How to download KARTET 2018 hall ticket: