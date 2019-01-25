Numerous awards are given by the President of India every year on the occasion of Republic Day. Except for brief interruptions during the years 1977 to 1980 and 1993 to 1997, the civil awards have been announced every year on Republic Day. Ironically, Morarji Desai, under whose government all the civil awards were suspended, was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 1991. Take our quiz on the history of these awards which have been awarded to artists, politicians, and even foreign nationals.