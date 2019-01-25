Railway Police Force released the call letters for the Group C and D exams for the 2018 recruitment of RPF Constables. The call letter or admit card can be downloaded from the official website, constable.rpfonlinereg.org. The exam for Group C and D is scheduled to begin from February 2nd and will go on until February 19th, 2019.

The notification for the recruitment was released in June 2018 and the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4,216 vacancies of which Group C and D have 1,391 and 1,006 vacancies respectively for women and 1,287 and 1,045 vacancies respectively for men.

How to download RPF Constable 2018 recruitment call letter: