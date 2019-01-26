Kerala Education Department recently released a revised time table for the Class 10th annual exam. Also popularly known as SSLC exam, the exams for 2019 were earlier scheduled to be held till March 27, but now the exams will be concluded on March 28, one day later than schedule released in the first place.

As per the new schedule released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, only the dates of last two exams will be postponed. Now, Mathematics and Biology papers will be held on March 27 and 28 respectively. As it was fixed earlier, the Kerala SSLC exams will begin from March 13, 2019 with First Language Paper.

According reports by NDTV, SSLC and Higher Secondary model exams will be held from February 18 to 27. The high school final exams (of Class 8 and Class 9 will be held from March 6 to 29. The government is yet to finalise the dates of Primary exams (Class 1 to Class 7), the report adds citing Malayalam daily Kerala Kaumudi.