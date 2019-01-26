Canara Bank has released the call letter for the Interview and Group Discussion round for the PO recruitment 2018 via PGDBF course on its official website on January 24th, 2019. All the candidates who have been selected to appear for the Interview and Group Discussion round can download the call letter from canarabank.com.

Canara Bank had released the list of candidates who have been selected to appear for the interview/Group Discussion round on January 14th, 2019. The list included a name of 2,419 candidates which can be accessed in this link. Category-wise cut-off marks were also released along with the result which can be accessed in this link.

The interview round will be conducted from February 4th, 2019 until February 10th, 2019 in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ranchi, Trivandrum, and Vijayawada. The detailed schedule for each candidate is available in this link.

How to download Canara Bank PO 2018 call letter:

Visit the Canara Bank Recruitment page. Click on Recruitment of PO in JMGS-1 link on the page. Click on the link (direct link) to download call letter for the Interview/GD round. Enter the required details and click on submit. The call letter will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

Canara Bank had released the notification for the recruitment of 800 position of PO on October 23rd. The candidates will have to undergo a Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) at either Manipal Global Education Service Ltd. or NITTE Education International Pvt. Ltd. and a 3-month internship at the bank before they are recruited.