Honor View 20, the premium phone from Huawei sub-brand was finally unveiled today in India. Notably the new smartphone comes with a ‘hole-punch’ selfie camera which houses the 25-megapixel sensor. While there is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with a time of flight (ToF) sensor at the back of the Honor View 20.

In terms of processor, Huawei’s has equipped the phone with their flagship-grade HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Honor View 20 also sports an Aurora Nanotexture pattern at the back that forms a V-shaped design when light reflects on the surface.

Grab the #HONORView20 with 8 #WorldsFirstTechnology at an unbelievable price of (6+128GB) INR 37,999 for Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black & (8+256GB) at INR 45,999 for Phantom Blue exclusively on#HONOR Store - https://t.co/rxo3bqIoma@amazonIN - https://t.co/6UArGjoHOJ pic.twitter.com/9Q74pSNj8n — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 29, 2019

The phone has been launched in two RAM and storage variants and it has been priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 45,999. The company has announced three colour variants for the Honor View 20 that is Phantom Blue, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

The first sale for the smartphone will begin from 12 am (Midnight) IST from Wednesday, January 30 via Amazon.in and HiHonor Store. It will also be available via Reliance Digital from February.

For the uninitiated, the Honor View 20 was originally launched in China as the Honor V20. The smartphone was announced in Paris, France last week with a starting price of EUR 569 (roughly Rs. 46,200) or GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 46,600).

Honor View 20 specifications

There are not many changes in India variant of Honor View 20, it gets the display hole for the selfie camera that sits on the top-left edge of the front panel. The earpiece of the smartphone is almost hidden along the frame at the top to deliver a nearly full-screen experience.

It is a dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs Magic UI 2.0 on top of Android Pie and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ TFT LCD All-View display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.82 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 398ppi of pixel density. Under the hood there is also a liquid cooling system to enable thermal management.

On the optics front, the Honor View 20 has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and an LED flash module. There is also a secondary, 3D ToF sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 25-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focus lens.