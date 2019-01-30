The Border Security Force (BSF) has apparently released a recruitment notification for posts of Constable. An Indian Express report citing official website of Bureau of Outreach & Communication at davp.nic.in, has confirmed the vacant posts at BSF. Further it claimed that an official notification for the same will be released shortly in the employment newspaper and official website of BSF - bsf.nic.in.

Now as per the report, there are 1750 vacant posts for Constable recruitment and candidates with minimum 10th pass certification are eligible to apply for the posts. Out of the total 1750 posts only two vacancies are for Female candidates. The positions available fall under the category of Constable Tradesman as cobbler, tailor, carpenter, cook and more.

Apart from the above mentioned minimum educational qualification, there is also an upper limit on interested applications. Candidates should not be older than 23 years of age. Once the notification is releases, candidates will roughly have up to 30 days from the date of notification to apply for the jobs.