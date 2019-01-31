The Budget 2019 will be presented by Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1, 2019 at 11 am. An interim budget is usually passed by the Lok Sabha without discussion.



On Thursday, January 30, the Finance Ministry announced that the upcoming budget will be Interim Budget 2019-20. Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget in the absence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who is away for medical treatment.

What is an Interim Budget?

In a year when general elections are scheduled, the outgoing government presents the Interim Budget. The Interim Budget is similar to regular budget as the central government presents a full financial statement-its expenditure, receipts and projections for the fiscal year.

When will the Budget 2019 be presented?

The Budget Session in the Parliament started on Thursday, January at 11 am. The Budget Session will continue till February 13, 2019. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have 10 sittings in all and the Question Hour will be held from February 4 to 8.

At what time will Budget 2019 be presented?

The Finance Minister will deliver the speech around 11 am in the Parliament on the Budget Day.