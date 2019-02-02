Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the written exams scheduled to be conducted on February 10th, 2019 today, February 2nd. The admit card was were expected to be released on February 1st, though, but were delayed.

The Board will conduct written exams for the recruitment of Agriculture Supervisor and Anganwadi Supervisors on that day. The admit cards for both the exams are available at the ‘Admit Card’ section of the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

There are a total of 1,832 vacancies Agriculture Supervisor which includes 1589 posts for non-TSP area and 243 positions for TSP areas. The Anganwadi Supervisor has 309 vacancies out of which 18 positions are for TSP areas and remain for non-TSP.

Both the exams fall on the same day but the timings are different. The written exam for Agriculture Supervisor will be conducted from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm, whereas the Anganwadi Supervisor exam will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

How to download RSMSSB admit card:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB. Click on the Admit Card tab on the home page. Click on the link for admit card for Agriculture Supervisor or Anganwadi Supervisor, whichever is relevant. On the right panel, click on the link for ‘Get Admit Card’. Enter the log-in details and click on ‘Get Admit Card’. The Admit Card for Agriculture Supervisor or Anganwadi Supervisor will be displayed which should be printed out.

The board has advised the candidates to reach at the examination center at least one-and-a-half hour earlier than the exam time in order to smoothly complete the security check. The candidates will be allowed to carry the admit card, an ID proof, and a transparent pen in the exam centre and nothing else including mobile phones can be carried to the exam centre.