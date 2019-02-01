Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Constable/Driver and DCPO in CISF 2017 today, February 1st, 2019. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the written exam for these positions can download the admit card from the official website, cisfrectt.in. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 17th.

The CISF also released a notification stating the dress code for the exam. The dress code is specific for winters and summers, the details of which can be accessed in this link. The exam will be conducted at 12 centres all over India.

In case candidates are having issues downloading the admit card, they can contact the CISF at phone numbers 011-24366431, 24307933 between 10.00 am and 06.00 pm for assistance.

How to download CISF 2017 Driver/Constable exam admit card: