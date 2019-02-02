Board of Secondary Education of Odisha (BSEO) has decided to conduct the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2018 online, according to multiple reports. The exact date has not been revealed yet but the board is expected to conduct the OTET 2018 after the completion of 10th board exam.

The board was fully prepared to conduct the OTET 2018 exam on January 16th, 2019 but had to cancel the exam as the OTET paper had leaked online in social media. To avoid further instances of leaks, the board has taken this step.

BSE president Jahan Ara Begum said that the process of OTET exam will be upgraded from offline to online mode and the new dates will be announced after the upgradation.

OTET exam is conducted twice in a year and the paper 2 of the OTET 2018 were leaked in social media as candidates were giving the paper 1 exam. OTET exam certifies eligibility of teachers to apply to schools affiliated to BSEO. Paper 1 is for teaching from class I to class V and paper 2 is for teaching from class VI to class VIII.