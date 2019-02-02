The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET modified result on the official site - ntanet.nic.in. Notably NTA had initially released the results on January 6th and now a modified result has been released. UGC NET exams were conducted from December 18th to December 22nd, 2018 in two shifts across 235 cities in the country.

A total of 9.56 lakh candidates had registered for the 2018 UGC NET exam out of which 6.82 lakh appeared for it. The cut-off marks have also been declared which can be accessed in this link. The detail of cut-off are displayed category wise and separately for the role of JRF and Assistant Professor.

How to check your UGC NET 2018 modified results

Visit the NTA official site - ntanet.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘View results – UGC NET December 2018_Modified on 01-02-2019’. A new window will open, fill in your details and submit. Or alternatively click on this link here to access the results page. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference. Final answer keys can be accessed in this link.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidate for the role of Assistant Professor. It is an essential qualification for a person planning to apply for the role in any university or college. A candidate under 28 years of age is also eligible to apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).