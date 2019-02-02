APPSC revises schedule for four recruitment exams to be conducted in 2019
APPSC revises schedule for four recruitment examinations to be conducted in coming months this year. Candidates can access the new schedule from www.psc.ap.gov.
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, Vijayawada has released a notification with revised dates for four of its recruitment exams. APPSC has cited administrative reasons as the cause behind this particular change. The new dates for the all four examinations can be accessed by candidates at the official website - www.psc.ap.gov.in.
APPSC was scheduled to conduct exams for Group I Services, Assistant Executive Engineers, Forest Range Officers and Assistant Commissioner of Endowments in coming months this year. However, now all most all exams have been pushed ahead by roughly a month or so. The only exception to this being the screening test for Asst. Executive Engineer posts which will be conducted on February 17th, in line with earlier exam dates.
Revised schedule for upcoming APPSC recruitment exams
|NAME OF THE POST
|DATE OF WRITTEN EXAMINATION NOTIFIED
|REVISED DATE OF WRITTEN EXAMINATION
|Group-I Services
|March 10th, 2019 (Screening Test )
|March 31st, 2019 (Screening Test)
|Assistant Executive Engineers in various engineering service
| February 17th, 2019
(Screening Test)
April 1st & 2nd, 2019 (Mains)
| February 17th, 2019
(Screening Test)
April 29th and April 30th, 2019 (Mains)
|Forest Range Officers in A.P. Forest service
| February 24th, 2019
(Screening Test)
April 28th, 29th, and 30th, 2019 (Mains)
| March 10th, 2019
(Screening Test)
May 14th, 15th and 16th, 2019 (Mains)
|Assistant Commissioner of Endowments in A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Service
|April 3rd & 4th, 2019
|May 9th & 10th, 2019