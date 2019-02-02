Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, Vijayawada has released a notification with revised dates for four of its recruitment exams. APPSC has cited administrative reasons as the cause behind this particular change. The new dates for the all four examinations can be accessed by candidates at the official website - www.psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC was scheduled to conduct exams for Group I Services, Assistant Executive Engineers, Forest Range Officers and Assistant Commissioner of Endowments in coming months this year. However, now all most all exams have been pushed ahead by roughly a month or so. The only exception to this being the screening test for Asst. Executive Engineer posts which will be conducted on February 17th, in line with earlier exam dates.

Revised schedule for upcoming APPSC recruitment exams