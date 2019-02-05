More SSC regional websites have released SSC GD admit cards. Yesterday, we had reported that SSC Southern Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, and Western Region websites have released the admit cards. Now, Central Region, Northwestern Region, North Region, Eastern Region, and Northeastern Region have also released the admit cards.

The direct link for the regional websites are as follows: Southern, Madhya Pradesh, Western, Central, Northwestern, North, Eastern, and Northeastern. Candidates can click on the link to download the admit card on the home page of the respective websites.

The direct link to download admit card from the respective regional websites is as follows:

Candidates need to input the details required and click on submit. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out. The exact date and venue of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card or can be checked at the SSC regional websites.

SSC will be conducting the written exam from February 11th to March 11th in a phased manner for the recruitment of GD constable. A total number of 54,953 positions are supposed to be filled for various departments which includes BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF.