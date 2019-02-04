Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the process of issuing admit cards for the written exam for the recruitment of GD Constable from today, February 4th. SSC admit cards are released in regional websites and currently the Southern Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, and Western Region websites have released the admit cards.

Candidates who have applied to participate in the SSC GD constable written exam from these regions can download their admit card from the SSC regional websites. The direct link for the regional websites are as follows: Southern, Madhya Pradesh, and Western. Candidates can click on the link to download the admit card on the home page of the respective websites.

The direct link to download admit card from the respective regional websites is as follows:

Candidates can fill in the details required and click on submit. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out. The exact date and venue of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card or can be checked at the SSC regional websites.

The remaining regions are expected to release the admit cards depending upon when the exams are scheduled in the region.

SSC will be conducting the written exam from February 11th to March 11th in a phased manner for the recruitment of GD constable. A total number of 54,953 positions are supposed to be filled for various departments which includes BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF.