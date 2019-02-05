The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) today released the PET/PMT admit card for its Male Constable (GD) recruitment on its official website - www.hssc.gov.in. The admit card is for candidates who cleared the written exam held on December 23, 2018. The selected candidates will now have to appear for a Physical Endurance Test (PET), Physical Measurements (PM) and document verification.

The PET exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 9, 10, 12 and 16. Details about the venue, time of the exam and exact date will be mentioned on the admit card. According to official notification, candidates need to carry an A4 size print out of the admit card along with them for the test. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the test without an admit card.

How to download admit card for HSSC Male constable PET

Visit the official website - www.hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on link ‘advt 3.2018’ You will be redirected to a new page Log-in using registration number and password Admit card will appear

The exam is being conducted by HSSC for the recruitment of 5000 male constables. According to the official notification, The candidates are advised to download three copies of original admit card (not to be photostated) and to be brought at the time of PST, PMT and document verification separately.

It must be noted that results for constable and sub-inspector (SI) written examination were released yesterday on February 4th, 2019.