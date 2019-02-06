Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notification on Tuesday, February 5th, informing that the 2018 Grade C and D Stenographer Exam scheduled for February 5th will now be conducted on February 8th. The cancellation was prompted ‘because of the inadvertent enabling of E-Calculator on candidate’s console’.

The Stenographer exam was scheduled to be conducted from February 5th to February 7th, 2019, and admit card for the same was released on January 29th, 2018.

SSC had released the notification for the recruitment of Grade C and D Stenographer position on October 22nd, 2018 on its official website. The vacancies are for Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country.

In the first phase of exam, candidates will sit for a computer-based exam of 200 marks for 2-hour duration. The exam will have objective-type questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. The candidates who qualify this exam will have to appear for a stenographer test.