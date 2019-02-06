National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 postgraduate (PG) scorecards for all the students has been released by the National Board of Education (NBE). The NBE had declared the details of all the candidates who had cleared the exam on January 31st and now individual scores have been released.

The candidates who had appeared for the NEET PG 2019 entrance exam can go to the NBE’s official website and download the scorecards. The scores cards are available in nbe.edu.in at NEET PG 2019 section.

How is how to check NEET PG 2019 scorecard:

Visit the NBE’s official website. Click on NEET PG 2019 button on the home page. Click on ‘Click here to Login and view scorecard’ button. (Direct Link) Enter the User ID and Password and click on ‘Login’ button. The scorecard can be accessed in the page which can be printed out for reference.

The cut-off marks for various categories along with the result was declared on January 31st. The General Students with the eligibility criteria of 50th percentile had a cut-off mark of 340 out of a possible 1200 marks, whereas the OBC/SC/ST candidates with eligibility criteria of 40th percentile had a cut-off mark of 295.