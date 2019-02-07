Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer keys for the examination conducted for the recruitment of Draughtsman, Grade III in Town and Country Planning Department on February 6th. The answer keys are accessible at the TNPSC’s official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can access answer keys for all the four subjects, that is Town and Country Planning, Architectural Assistantship, Civil Engineering, and General Studies. Candidates can also submit challenge to the answers at this link. The last day to submit the challenge is February 13th, 2019.

How to check TNPSC Draughtsman Recruitment exam answer keys:

Visit the official website of TNPSC. Under ‘Results’ tab, click on the ‘Answer Key’ link. Click on the link under ‘Tentative’ column against the Draughtsman recruitment. The answer keys for all four subjects will be displayed in the new page. (Direct Link) Click on the relevant subject for which one wants to access the answer keys. The PDF will get downloaded which can be printed out.

TNPSC had released the notification for the recruitment of 53 draughtsman on October 30th, 2018 and the application process went on until December 10th, 2018. The exam was conducted on February 3rd, 2019. The recruitment process is being conducted for vacancies in the TN Town and Country Planning Department.