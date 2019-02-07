Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is scheduled to release the result of IPCC 2018 tomorrow. The results for CA Intermediate Programme Course will be released by 6 pm on official website – www.icai.org. The examination was conducted in November 2018 and results will also be available on icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org.

It must be recalled that ICAI had released the CA Foundation and CA Final Results for the November 2018 on January 27, 2019. ICAI had released the official notification regarding the CA Inter results last week on the website. The link to activate email registration for the results is now active.

Candidates once on the results website should click on the activated link for CA Intermediate Results 2018 – Old Course or CA Intermediate Result 2018 New Course. The links are scheduled to be activated by 6 pm tomorrow on the respective websites mentioned earlier.

Please note that the time in the official notification is for 6 pm. However, ICAI had released the CA Final and CA Foundation results by 4 pm on the scheduled date. Candidates are hence advised to keep a check on the official websites for updates regarding the same.

Over 1.57 lakh candidates had appeared in the ICAI CA exam that was conducted in the month of November. Additionally students of Intermediate Examination (old course and new course) can access their results on their e-mail addresses as well. In order to avail this facility, the candidates have to register their requests at the website — icaiexam.icai.org from February 4, 2019.