Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the 2019 10th and 12th board exam timetable on its official website.

The exams for 12th class will begin on March 7th and will go on until March 23rd. The class 10th exam will begin on March 7th and will go on until March 18th. The detailed timetable can be accessed at the official website, gseb.org.

According to reports, more than 17 lakh students are expected to give the exam for 10th and 12th board exam combined in the state of Gujarat in 2019.

The practical exam will be conducted in the month of February and will begin from February 15th. The board will be conducting practical exams for class 12th after 9 years.

The detailed timetable can be accessed at the GSEB’s official website or candidates can click on this direct link to access the timetable.