Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is scheduled to release the result of IPCC 2018 today, February 8th, at around 6.00 pm, according to several reports. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org. The examination was conducted in November 2018.

Additionally students of Intermediate Examination (old course and new course) can access their results on their e-mail addresses as well. To get the result directly at their email ID, candidates have to register their requests at the website — icaiexam.icai.org.

Candidates should click on the link for CA Intermediate Results 2018 – Old Course or CA Intermediate Result 2018 New Course at the official websites. The links are scheduled to be activated at 6 pm but in the past ICAI has been known to release the results a few hours earlier.

Over 1.57 lakh candidates had appeared in the ICAI CA exam that was conducted in the month of November. ICAI had declared the CA Foundation and CA Final Results for the November 2018 on January 23, 2019.