West Bengal Police has released the preliminary written exam results for the 2018 Constable Recruitment today, February 8th. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can access the result at the official website, policewb.gov.in. All candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the physical endurance test round.

The West Bengal Police is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 5,702 constable vacancies. The candidates who have cleared the exam can go through the official notification for physical measurement standards and physical endurance test requirements. The candidates from Darjeeling and Kalimpong have also to produce domicile certificate during the PET/PMT round.

The candidates can visit the West Bengal Police website to access the result. The result is available under the Recruitment tab. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link to access the results page and feed in the Application SI No, Date of Birth and Select the District. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

The notification for the 2018 Constable recruitment was released in March of 2018 and the application process was done in the month of April 2018. The preliminary exams were conducted on September 23rd, 2018 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.