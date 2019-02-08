Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 8th, 2019
CBI to question WB Police Chief on February 9th
- Supreme Court on February 5th had ordered the police chief to cooperate with the CBI on its investigation into several chit fund scams.
- CBI had accused WB Police Chief Rajiv Shukla of not responding to several summons regarding some missing files related to the Saradha Chit Fund scam investigation.
- On February 3rd, CBI team had visited Kolkota to question the police chief when they were detained by the Kolkata police after a brief scuffle.
- Kolkata Police and CBI accused each other of resorting to illegal tactics and the chief minister Mamta Banerjee started a protest against the centre.
Centre to punish WB police officers who took part in Mamta Banerjee’s dharna
- Centre will take back medals awarded to six West Bengal police officers who had participated in Mamta Banerjee’s protest against the centre.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs will also not assign any central government duties to all the police officers.
- The officers are West Bengal Director General of Police Virendra, Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, Assitant Director General Vineet Kumar Goel, Assistant Director General (law and order) Anuj Sharma, Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Gyanwant Singh and Additional Commissioner of Police Supratim Sarkar.
- Mamta Banejee had led a protest against the centre for 3 days accusing them of using central agencies to put pressure on the state government.
Kashmir experienced heavy snow for second day in a row
- The heavy snow affected normal life in the valley for the second day in a row.
- All flights to Srinagar were cancelled and no take off or landing were allowed at the airport.
- Jammu-Srinagar Highway has also been non-operational for the past 2 days.
- There have been some reports of disruption in power supply in several areas.