Honda Motorcycle India yesterday launched their much anticipated all-new CB300R in India. A fresh motorcycle was long due from the Japanese manufacturer and finally Honda Two Wheelers, paying heed to the call of the growing market demand, launched their new sports-naked bike at Rs 2.41 lakh. The bike is Honda’s second Neo Sports Café offering in India.

India is a growing market for the higher capacity motorcycles and testimony to that is increasing presence of international manufacturers with their sub 500cc offerings. Global manufacturers such as the Austrian KTM and German giant BMW in the past have partnered with Indian brands and launched their products here.

The new CB300R will in fact directly rival KTM’s 390 Duke (Rs 2.44 lakh) and the more expensive BMW G 310 R (Rs 2.99 lakh). The bike is being brought in via the CKD route and will be sold in India through the 22 Wing World outlets which also sell the company’s other premium bikes.

Honda CB300R

Despite being late to the party, the bike packs a punch and notably features a LED headlight, a digital instrument cluster and dual-channel ABS that uses an IMU (Inertial measurement unit) to improve front-to-rear distribution of brake intervention. Most striking feature however is the low kerb weight of the bike that is mere 147 kg. This makes it one of the lightest bikes in the segment.

“The all new Neo Sports Café inspired CB300R is a breakthrough modern take on the classic roadster design. With strategic pricing of Rs. 2.41 lac (ex-showroom, pan India), Honda has put the spotlight on the growing middleweight category and motor enthusiasts across India have responded”, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior VP, HMSI, said.

In terms of specifications, CB300R comes with a 286cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder DOHC motor that is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. This engine makes 30.4hp at 8,000rpm and 27.4Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. While the power figures are not awe-inspiring to say the least, the motorcycle seems like a good overall proposition at this price point.