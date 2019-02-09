Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) released a notification stating that the two exams scheduled to be conducted on February 10th, 2019 have been postponed.

RSMSSB was supposed to conduct 2018 Agriculture Supervisor recruitment exam from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2018 Anganwadi Supervisor recruitment exam from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on February 10th.

The postponement notification has not given any reason for the decision and further said that the dates of the examination will be revealed in the future. Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website frequently to keep themselves updated. The notification can be accessed in this link.

RSMSSB had released the admit card for both the exams on February 2nd, 2019. There are a total of 1,832 vacancies Agriculture Supervisor which includes 1589 posts for non-TSP area and 243 positions for TSP areas. The Anganwadi Supervisor has 309 vacancies out of which 18 positions are for TSP areas and remain for non-TSP.