Results for the examinations conducted by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will declare soon. The results of December term-end examinations (TEE) are expected to be announced in the middle week of February. The early term end result that was reported earlier was specifically for the candidates who had applied for earlier results, the varsity clarified.

“The results have been only announced for those who had applied for earlier results. The link is there for only those students. The rest will be announced around mid-Feb only,” an IGNOU spokesperson was quoted saying in a report by Indian Express.

Moreover, as per the unnamed official, the results of IGNOU December examinations will be released by Friday on February 15th. IGNOU had conducted various TE examinations from December 1 to 31, 2018.

How to check IGNOU December exam results 2018

Visit the official website - www.ignou.ac.in Click on the results tab on the home page Then enter the registration number, roll number or name/ date of birth on the new page Submit and results will display, download the same for future reference

Once announced, candidates will be able to see their results by visiting the results page on IGNOU site – www.ignou.ac.in. Further they will have to use registration number to check the scorecard. In case candidates are unable to download the results, they can contact the regional centre.