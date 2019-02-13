Dibrugarh University has declared the odd semester result for undergraduate courses today, February 13th. The results of BA, BCom, and BSc 1st, 3rd, and 5th semester results can be accessed at the following websites; dibru.net, exametc.com, and indiaresults.com. The results of both the old and new courses for all the semesters have been released.

Dibrugarh University had conducted the examinations in the month of November 2018 for all the undergraduate courses. The results were declared at 10:45 am on February 13th at multiple websites. The Dibru.net website has college-wise details of all the passed candidates, whereas Indiaresults.com and exametc.com have individual candidates’ results./

How to check Dibrugarh University UG Odd semester result:

Visit the Dibrugarh University result website. Click on the relevant result that one wants to access. A PDF will open which will have roll numbers of all the candidates who have passed the exam. To check individual result, candidates can click on the Indiaresults.com link to check Dibrugarh University result. Enter the Roll number or Name of the Candidate and select the semester and click on ‘Find Result’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

Dibrugarh University is the easternmost university in India and was established 1965 and is situated in the state of Assam. There are 177 affiliated colleges to the university, which are spread in nine districts of Assam.