IBPS SO CRP VIII 2018 Main exam score released; check at ibps.in
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of candidates who had participated in the Specialist Officer recruitment Main exam under CRP VIII recruitment. All the candidates who had appeared for the Main exam can check their scores at ibps.in. The IBPS had declared the result for the exam on February 6th, 2019.
The preliminary exam for the CRP VIII 2018 for SO and Clerks were conducted in the month of December. The preliminary exam result for the clerk and SO positions was released in January. The Main exam for the SO was conducted conducted on January 27th.
All the successful candidates now have to appear for the interview round scheduled to be held this month. The admit card for the Interview round for the SO recruitment under CRP VIII is expected to be released soon.
How to check CRP SPL VIII exam results
- Visit the official website – www.ibps.in
- Click on the flashing link ‘Check your score for CRP SPL VIII SO main examination’
- Click on the link to check Online Main exam scores for SO. (Direct Link)
- Enter the log-in credentials and click on ‘Login’.
- The scores will be displayed which can be printed out.