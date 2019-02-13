Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of candidates who had participated in the Specialist Officer recruitment Main exam under CRP VIII recruitment. All the candidates who had appeared for the Main exam can check their scores at ibps.in. The IBPS had declared the result for the exam on February 6th, 2019.

The preliminary exam for the CRP VIII 2018 for SO and Clerks were conducted in the month of December. The preliminary exam result for the clerk and SO positions was released in January. The Main exam for the SO was conducted conducted on January 27th.

All the successful candidates now have to appear for the interview round scheduled to be held this month. The admit card for the Interview round for the SO recruitment under CRP VIII is expected to be released soon.

How to check CRP SPL VIII exam results