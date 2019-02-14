Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), on February 13th, released the list of candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the recruitment of 2015 Auction Recorder Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB). The interview is scheduled to be conducted on February 23rd, 2019 in Punchkula.

The candidates were shortlisted based on a written test held on May 15th, 2016 and after scrutiny of documents. The admit card for the interview round will be available on the HSSC website, hssc.gov.in, from February 20th, 2019.

The marks of the last shortlisted candidate in the category is provided in the brackets and all the candidates who have secured that mark or above have been shortlisted for the interview.

Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can check the HSSC website and click on the Results tab to access the list of shortlisted candidates for the interview. Alternatively, they can click on this direct link to access the PDF document of the list of shortlisted candidates. Details of the Main exam is given towards the end of the document.