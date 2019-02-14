Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the result of 2018 11th class result for the Jammu Division. Students who had appeared for the exam can check the result at jkbose.ac.in.

The Board had conducted the exam in the months of October and November 2018 and now the results have been declared. The 11th class result for the Kashmir division were declared a few days ago and they too can be checked at the website.

How to check JKBOSE 2018 11th class result: