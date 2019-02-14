JKBOSE Jammu Division 11th class result declared at jkbose.ac.in
Earlier, the Board had released the result of Kashmir division.
Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the result of 2018 11th class result for the Jammu Division. Students who had appeared for the exam can check the result at jkbose.ac.in.
The Board had conducted the exam in the months of October and November 2018 and now the results have been declared. The 11th class result for the Kashmir division were declared a few days ago and they too can be checked at the website.
How to check JKBOSE 2018 11th class result:
- Visit the new official website of JKBOSE.
- The home page itself now has links to access the 11th class result for Jammu and Kashmir.
- Click on the link for Jammu and Kashmir (Direct Link), whichever relevant, to access the 11th class result.
- Enter the Roll Number and click on ‘View Result’.
- The result will be displayed.