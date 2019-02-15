Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (APDSC) has released the merit list for the examination conducted for Teachers Recruitment cum Teachers Eligibility Test (TRT-cum-TET) 2018 today, February 15th, a few minutes ago. The result and merit list can be accessed at the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.

APDSC had conducted the TRT-cum-TET examination for the roles of PGT, TGT, Language Pandits, PETs, Principals, Music teacher, Craft teacher, Arts and Drawing teacher, and SGTs from December 6th, 2018 to January 2nd, 2019, and now the merit list has been declared. The merit list can be accessed based on the post and zone/districts

How to check APDSC TRT-TET 2018 Merit List:

Log in to the APDSC TRT-TET 2018 website. Click on the link against ‘Download Merit List’. Alternatively click on this direct link to access the merit list page. Select the relevant post and zone/district, enter the verification code (based on the adjacent image), and click on ‘Download Merit List’. The merit list will be displayed which will have details of all the candidates who have been placed in the list.

The APDSC is conducting the TRT-cum-TET 2018 recruitment drive to recruit 7,675 teacher positions, of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad, 1,100 positions are for municipal schools, and 909 are from model schools.