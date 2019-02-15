Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys for the examination for the recruitment of Grade II Senior Teacher today, February 15th. All the candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the answer keys from RPSC’s website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Commission also released a notification regarding raising objection against the answers which can be accessed in this link. The objections can be raised from February 19th to February 21st at the Rajsthan SSO portal. The notification has full details on how to submit the objection.

RPSC Grade II Senior Teachers Recruitment 2018 answer keys can be accessed at the official website under ‘News and Events’ or under ‘Candidate Information’ tab and by click on ‘Answer Keys’ button. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the answer key page. Click on the relevant answer keys to download them.

RPSC had conducted the examination for the recruitment from October 28th to November 2nd, 2018. The exams were conducted for recruiting teachers for both TSP and non-TSP areas for GK (Group A and Group B), Social Science, Maths, English, Punjabi, Sindhi, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, and Urdu subjects.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill 8,162 teacher vacancies in the non-TSP areas and 838 vacancies in the TSP areas. The bulk of the vacancies in the non-TSP areas are for Sanskrit (1,952 positions)