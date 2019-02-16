West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has invited applications for male and female warder positions and the application process for the same began on February 15th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 816 warder positions of which 695 are for male warders and 121 are for female warders.

The candidates who are interested in the position can check the official notification and apply for the positions at wbpolice.gov.in. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is February 14th, 2019.

The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 27 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved category. The candidates must be at least 10th class passed and should have a certificate of computer literacy, details of which can be accessed in the notification. The candidates must also fulfill the minimum physical measurement criteria.

The candidates will have to go through a 90-mark online exam which will test candidates on General Awareness, English, Elementary Mathematics, Reasoning, and Computer Literacy. All candidates who clear the exam will appear for a physical measurement exam and physical efficiency test and an interview.

How to apply for WB Police 2019 Warder Recruitment:

Click on this direct link to access the application page of WB Police. Click on the relevant advertisement under ‘Ongoing Recruitment’ section on the left panel. Click on ‘Apply Online’ button. For new users, click on ‘Sign up Now’ and go through the registration process. With the credentials generated after registration, log-in to fulfill the remaining application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates can access the official notification in this link for more information on the application process, breakdown of vacancies, reservation policy, eligibility criteria, exam pattern among others. The candidates can also apply offline for the recruitment, details of which are available in this link.