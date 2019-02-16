Railway Police Force has released the answer keys for the Constable recruitment exam for Group A, B, and F today, February 16th. All the candidates who had appeared for these group for constable recruitment can check the RFP recruitment website, rpfonlinereg.org, to download the answer keys.

RPF had conducted the written exam for these three groups from January 17th to January 25th, 2019. The RPF is conducting the recruitment drive to recruit 1731 vacancies for Group A, 1052 for Group B, and 666 for Group F. There is recruitment for Group C, D, and E happening simultaneously.

How to check RPF Constable answer keys:

Visit the RPF Constable Recruitment website. Click on the link for answer keys on the home page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the answer key page. Click on the answer key link for Group A, B, or F whichever is relevant. Enter all the relevant details and click on Submit. The answer keys will get downloaded which can be printed out.

The RPF Constable Group E recruitment exam result has already been declared and the candidates who have cleared that round are now eligible to appear for the PET/PMT round. A total number of 4,403 males and 4,216 female constables will be recruited through this drive.