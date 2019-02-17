BARC Training Schools has released admit card for the Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates (OCEG) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme (DGFS) 2019 examination on February 15th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear in the examination can download the admit card from the BARC exam website, barconlineexam.in.

The exam for both these training schemes will be conducted from March 9th to March 15, 2019 at more than 40 centres throughout India. The exam will test the candidates understanding in the specific engineering field. The final selection will be based on the exam scores and the GATE scores which the candidates need to upload in the website before April 1st, 2019.

After successful completion of both these training course, the candidates are appointed at one of the nuclear establishment. After the completion of 1-year OCEG training, candidates become Group C Scientific Officer and after the completion of 2-year DGFS, the candidates are appointed as Group A Scientific Officer.

How to download BARC OCEG/DGFS 2019 admit card:

Visit the BARC exam official website. Click on ‘Engineer’ panel on the home page. Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ button placed at the top of the page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the admit card page. Enter the login details and click on ‘Login’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The candidates are supposed to bring the admit card at the exam centre along with a photo identity, 10th class marksheet, and in case the candidate has applied for fee exemption a documentary proof to support the claim. Candidates can get information on this link for general instructions about the exam.