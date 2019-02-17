Intelligence Bureau (IB) 2018 Security Assistant/Executive recruitment Tier I exam has been released. All the candidates who had applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card at the below-mentioned direct link. The registered candidates should have received the admit card details in the email ID, too.

The exact date and the centre of the examination will be mentioned in the admit card. The examination agency has tried to allocate the centres as opted by the candidates but due to the paucity of seats in some cities, they might have been allocated a different centre.

The candidates can click on this direct link to access the admit card page.

The candidates have to go through three stages of recruitment process. Tier-I will be a 100-mark 2-hour objective type exams testing candidates on General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical/Analytical Ability, and English Language.

Candidates who clear this phase will qualify for Tier-II which will include descriptive test involving translation of local language/dialect to English. Tier II will be qualifying in nature. Tier II will also include spoken ability but will be clubbed with the tier III exam which will include interview/personality test.

The job notification was released on October 20th, 2018 and the application process went on until November 10th. The 1,054 vacancies for SA/Exec is spread in 34 cities throughout India and candidates must have knowledge of the local language of the area.