Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the Physical Screening Test (PST) result conducted on February 16th. All the candidates who had appeared for the PST round of on this day can check the official website, hssc.gov.in, to check the result.

HSSC has previously released the PST round result conducted on February 9th, February 10th, February 12th, February 14th, and February 15th. February 16th was the final day of the PST round.The candidates had cleared a written exam to qualify for the PST round.

All the candidates who have cleared the PST held on February 16th can now appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification, which is scheduled to be conducted on February 19th.

How to check HSSC Male Constable 2018 PST result:

Visit the HSSC official website, hssc.gov.in. Click on the Result tab on the home page. Click on the result link for PST conducted on February 16th. Alternatively, click on the direct link for PST result.

HSSC is conducting simultaneously recruitment process for 5000 male constables, 400 male SIs, and 63 female SIs vacancies. The screening test for Male and Female SI were conducted on February 11th, result for which is yet to be released.