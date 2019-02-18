Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) will release the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2019 notification tomorrow, February 19th, and will also begin the application process.

According to the official calendar that was released in June 2018, the last day to apply for the CSE 2019 will be March 18th, 2019 and the preliminary exam will be conducted on June 2nd, 2019.

Like every year, along with the CSE, the Commission will also release the Indian Forest Services (IFS) 2019 notification and the application process will begin on February 19th. The preliminary exams for both the CSE and the IFS is conducted on the same day.

The notification for the CSE and IFS will be released at upsc.gov.in which can be accessed under the ‘What’s New’ section of the website. The application process will be conducted at upsconline.nic.in.

The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the CSE and IFS Main examinations which are scheduled to be conducted on September 20th and December 1st, 2019, respectively. Generally, UPSC conducts the Main exam for the CSE in the month of October but this year it is scheduled to be conducted in September.

The UPSC 2019’s tentative calendar is as follows.

UPSC 2019 exam calendar

Name of Examination Date of Notification Last Date for Application Exam Date
NDA & NA (I) 2019 09.01.2019 04.02.2019 21.04.2019
Civil Services (Prelim) 2019 19.02.2019 18.03.2019 02.06.2019
IFS (Prelim) 2019 19.02.2019 18.03.2019 02.06.2019
IES/ISS 2019 20.03.2019 16.04.2019 28.06.2019
Combined Geo-Scientist & Geologist exam 2019 20.03.2019 16.04.2019 28.06.2019
Engineering Services Mains 2019 NA NA 30.06.2019
Combined Medical Services 10.04.2019 06.05.2019 21.07.2019
CAPF (ACs) 2019 24.04.2019 20.05.2019 18.08.2019
C.D.S. Examination (II) 2019 12.06.2019 08.07.2019 08.09.2019
Civil Services (Main) NA NA 20.09.2019
NDA & NA (II) 2019 07.08.2019 03.09.2019 17.11.2019
IFS Mains NA NA 01.12.2019