Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) will release the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2019 notification tomorrow, February 19th, and will also begin the application process.

According to the official calendar that was released in June 2018, the last day to apply for the CSE 2019 will be March 18th, 2019 and the preliminary exam will be conducted on June 2nd, 2019.

Like every year, along with the CSE, the Commission will also release the Indian Forest Services (IFS) 2019 notification and the application process will begin on February 19th. The preliminary exams for both the CSE and the IFS is conducted on the same day.

The notification for the CSE and IFS will be released at upsc.gov.in which can be accessed under the ‘What’s New’ section of the website. The application process will be conducted at upsconline.nic.in.

The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the CSE and IFS Main examinations which are scheduled to be conducted on September 20th and December 1st, 2019, respectively. Generally, UPSC conducts the Main exam for the CSE in the month of October but this year it is scheduled to be conducted in September.

The UPSC 2019’s tentative calendar is as follows.