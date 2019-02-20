Visvesvarya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has released the results for various Undergraduate and Postgraduate examination on February 19th, 2019. All candidates who had appeared for the exams conducted in the months of December 2018 and January 2019 can check the website, result.vtu.ac.in.

The result that were declared yesterday include both CBCS and non-CBCS courses. The revaluation results were also declared along with other results.

Candidates can click on this direct link to access the result and click on the relevant link (NON-CBCS or CBCS or Reval NON-CBCS or reval CBCS) links to check the result.

The website is currently very slow but students are advised to check after some time and hope that the website is functioning properly.

How to check VTU Dec-Jan result: