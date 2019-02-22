Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the result of 2018 11th class for the Leh and Kargil Division on February 21st, 2019. Students who had appeared for the exam can check the result at jkbose.ac.in.

The Board had conducted the exam in the months of October and November 2018 and now the results have been declared. The 11th class result for the Jammu and Kashmir division were declared on February 14th, 2019 and now the remaining two divisions’ results are out.

How to check JKBOSE 2018 11th class result: