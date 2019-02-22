Indian Navy has released the Metric Recruit (MR) April 2019 batch result and merit list on February 21st, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the recruitment exam can check the Indian Navy recruitment website, joinindiannavy.gov.in, to access the merit list and individual results.

A total number of 353 candidates have found place in the MR April 2019 merit list. Shubham Rai topped the merit list and has been recruited as Hygienist. The second and third place were grabbed by Mantosh Kumar who will be placed as a Chef and Sahil Kumar who will be placed as Steward, respectively.

The Merit list can be accessed by clicking on this direct link. Individual results can can be accessed at the official website and by clicking at the Login button placed on the right top corner of the website. Candidates need to enter the log-in details to access the result.