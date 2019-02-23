Andhra Pradesh State level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) is in the process of conducting PET/PMT exam for the constable recruitment since February 7th, 2019. In a notification released today, the board said that the final exam for the recruitment process will be conducted on March 17th, 2019. All the candidates who clear the PET/PMT have to appear for the final written exam.

Furthermore, the notification said that the admit card for the above-mentioned final written exam will be released on March 6th at the APSLPRB’s official website, slprb.ap.gov.in. The exam will be objective type and will be conducted on March 17th from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm at Vishakapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool, and Tirupati.

The Board, through this recruitment, drive will fill 2,732 vacancies of SCT PC (Civil), SCT PC (AR), SCT PC (APSCP) in the police department. The notification for the exam notification can be downloaded from the official website, which is available under the Latest News section.

APSLPRB constable recruitment process involves a written exam followed by a PET/PMT stage and one more written exam before final selection. The Board had conducted the first stage written exam for the AP constable recruitment from January 6th to January 8th, 2019 and the result was declared on January 23rd, 2019.