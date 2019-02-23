Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the hall tickets for the 2019 Inter 1st and 2nd year or 11th or 12th class examination. The hall tickets are available at jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in website. The Board will conduct the exam from February 28th to March 17th, 2019.

Times of India reports that BIEAP will declare the result for these exams on April 12th, 2019. Apart from downloading the hall tickets, students can also access the questions papers from March 2018 and May 2018 examination for reference purpose. The old questions papers can be downloaded from this link.

These are the links to download the hall ticket for First Year and Second Year. Students can select the General/Vocational option and enter the Roll Number or SSC Exam Number and click on ‘Get Hall Ticket’ button to access the admit card.

Step by Step process to download BIEAP Hall Tickets:

1. Visit the AP Jnanabhumi official website.

2. Click on ‘Board of Intermediate Education, Vijayawada, A.P.’ panel on the website.

3. A pop-up window will appear which will have links for hall tickets for first year and second year.

4. Click on the relevant link and enter the required details to access the hall ticket.