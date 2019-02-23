Visvesvarya Technological University or VTU has released the 7th semester BE/B.Tech result today, February 23rd, at 8.10 pm for Belgavi, Bengaluru, Kalaburgi, and Mysuru region. Candidates who have appeared for the above-mentioned exams from these regions can check the website, vtu.ac.in, to access the result.

Earlier on February 20th the university had declared multiple UG/PG results. More results have been announced today at the official website. The exams for all these courses were conducted in the months of December 2018 and January 2019.

Candidates can click on this direct link to access the result and enter the relevant details to access the 7th semester BE/BTech results.

How to check VTU 2018 BE/BTech result: