Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh or NITTTR Chandigarh has invited applications for the position of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and the application process will begin on February 26th. The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 196 TGT positions on a contractual basis with a remuneration of Rs. 45,756/-. The last day to apply for the position is March 22nd, 2019.

The vacancy is for TGT teachers for the subjects of Hindi, English, Punjabi, Science (Med), Science (NM), Maths, and Social Science. The candidate should have a degree in Bachelor of Education or should have completed 4-year BA BEd or BSc BEd course, and should have cleared the CTET exam.

The candidate should be between the ages of 21 and 37 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates who are from the reserved categories according to the norms.

The candidates will have to sit for an objective exam of 150 marks consisting of 150 questions based on General Awareness and Reasoning (15 questions), ICT and Teaching Aptitude (15 questions), Arithmetical and Numerical Ability (15 questions), Test of Hindi Language and Comprehension (15 questions), Test of English Language and Comprehension (15 questions), and Questions relating to the position applied (75 questions). Qualifying marks is 40% and final selection will be based on the merit list.

The notification for the position can be accessed in this link. The application process will begin tomorrow at recruit.nittrchd.ac.in. The schedule of written test will be notified on the website on April 10th, 2019.