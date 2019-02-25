The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result of ICSI Professional examination today, February 25th. The result can be accessed at the ICSI exam official website, icsi.examresults.net. The result of the ICSI Professional Programme is expected to be announced at 2.00 pm today at the same website.

ICSI had announced the result of the Foundation Programme on February 21st. The exams for ICSI 2018 Foundation, Professional and Executive modules were conducted in the month of December 2018.

How to check ICSI CS Professional Exam December 2018 result:

Visit the ICSI official website. Selection the Exam, Enter the Roll Number, and Enter the Registration Number, and click on submit. The result will be displayed.



ICSI conducts the exam twice in a year, once in June and once in December. Company secretaries advise companies boards on strategy and also act as a liaison between the board and various stakeholders. ICSI is the statutory body which is responsible for conducting and certifying company secretaries.