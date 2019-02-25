Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Registrar Recruitment 2018 examination. Candidates who have registered to appear in the UPPSC examination can download the admit card from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The notification for the same was released on February 22nd, 2019.

The exam will be conducted on March 6th and March 7th, 2019 in Prayagraj (Allahabad) and Lucknow. The March 6th exam will consist of two session, 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The March 7th exam will be of just one session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

How to download UPPSC Assistant Registrar 2018 exam admit card:

Visit the UPPSC website. Click on the link for download Registrar exam admit card on the home page. Alternatively, click on ‘Download Admit Card’ on the left panel under ‘Download Segment’. Enter all the relevant details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’ button. The admit card will be displayed which can be printed out.

The UPPSC is conducting the exam for 20 vacancies and the notification for the recruitment was released on November 30th, 2018. The vacancies are for Uttar Pradesh universities for Service Assistant Registrars.

The candidates must go through two rounds of recruitment process, the first stage being an online examination and there will be an interview in the second stage. Document verification will be done at the time of the interview.