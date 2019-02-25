The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the hall ticket for the 1st year/11th and 2nd year/12th intermediate public exam (IPE) 2019 exam. The students who are supposed to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the TSBIE’s website, bie.telangana.gov.in.

TSBIE will be conducting the exam from February 27th to March 18th, 2019. The 1st year exam will begin on February 27th and will go on until March 16th, whereas the 2nd year exam will begin on February 28th and end on March 18th. The full time-table can be accessed in this link. The practical exams were conducted from February 1st to February 20th.

How to download TSBIE Inter exam hall ticket: