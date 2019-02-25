All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XIII results are expected soon. The official website says that the results will be releasing before 5.00 pm of February 25th, but the results has not yet been released. It is expected that the result will be released or we will get an official update within the next couple of days.

The results once announced will be available at the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE XIII examination was conducted on December 23rd and the admit card for the exam was released on December 19th. AIBE exam was conducted at 40 cities throughout India and in 11 languages.

How to check AIBE XIII result:

Log on to the official website of the AIBE. Click on ‘Result-AIBE XIII’ link. In the provided field, enter the required details and click on submit The AIBE results will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed out for future reference.

The clearing of AIBE is mandatory for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a ‘Certificate of Practice’ by the Bar Council of India (BCI).